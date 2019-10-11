A video of the event (4940-2019) was uploaded to the AMS website.
Two witnesses in Limousin sent La Montagne their testimonials yesterday morning:
"I was with relatives in Haute-Corrèze, it lasted for 5 seconds, the star was really low altitude it was impressive it ignited orange then a shimmering green. to disintegrate into a few small pieces like a small firework rocket, heading north-west. "
CLÉMENT PAPPALARDO, IN SAINT-ETIENNE-AUX-CLOS (CORRÈZE)
"It was between 19:45 and 19:50, I saw a big yellow-orange ball with a shining rain behind it, heading northwest, it was very short, 2 or 3 seconds, and I wondered what it was like. was ... I got my answer a few hours later via Vigie-Ciel I also saw on Facebook observations made towards Sereilhac, Champsac ... It was the first time I saw this: intriguing, beautiful, but fleeting! "[Translated by google]
CARINE PEYLET, IN LADIGNAC-LE-LONG
(HAUTE-VIENNE)
It was captured by the Fripon network of the Paris Observatory as reported by 20 Minutes.