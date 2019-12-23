Puppet Masters
Trump has 'respect' for Tulsi Gabbard voting 'present' on impeachment: 'She knew it was wrong' and took flak from her party
NY Post
Sun, 22 Dec 2019 18:02 UTC
"I give her respect. She didn't vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass," Trump said during a speech Saturday to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said she voted against impeachment because it did not have bipartisan support.
"Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," the Hawaii Democrat said in a statement after the vote. "I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."
No Republicans voted to impeach Trump.
Two Democrats - Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson of Minnesota - voted against both articles. The following day, Van Drew of New Jersey, switched parties to become a Republican.
Comment: Trump also commented on Tulsi being smeared as a "Russian asset" by bitter loser Hillary Clinton:
"Then she said Tulsi Gabbard is a weapon of Russia," Trump told reporters on Friday. "Then she said Tulsi Gabbard is a 'weapon of Russia.' And they lost all credibility because we know Tulsi Gabbard — and I give her respect — she didn't vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass. But I don't know. I do know one thing: she's not an agent of Russia."
