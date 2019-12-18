© REUTERS/Toby Melville



'MISGUIDED IDEOLOGY, TERMINAL INEPTITUDE'

Former British prime minister Tony Blair, Labour's most successful leader, on Wednesday urged the party to rebuild from electoral humiliation by rejecting the "protest movement with cult trimmings" created by outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn., and a battle for control is now under way between moderates and Corbyn's hard-left allies.Blair won three elections for Labour by hauling it toward a business-friendly centrist platform, and was premier from 1997 to 2007. But he lost favor in part by sending British forces to back U.S. president George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq in 2003.Corbyn's supporters sayAfter Prime Minister Boris, the ex-premier said few would now bet against another decade of Conservative rule.Blair said. "The result has brought shame on us."Labour won just 203 seats, down 59, and saw its vote fall by 7.8 percentage points to 32.2%, while the Conservatives won 365 seats, up 47, on 43.6% of the vote.Blair said Labour must now "renew itself as the serious, progressive, non-Conservative competitor for power in British politics, or retreat from such an ambition, in which case over time it will be replaced".He said Corbyn had personified "an idea, a brand, of quasi-revolutionary socialism, mixing far-left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy", and that voters had found his "combination of misguided ideology and terminal ineptitude" insulting."To win power we need self-discipline, not self-indulgence," he said.Blair said this "wish list" would have caused chaos if implemented."Any fool can promise everything for free but the people weren't fooled," he said. "They know life isn't like that."Blair also said that- had displeased both opponents and advocates of Brexit. Always ambiguous on EU membership, Corbyn promised voters a second EU referendum, in which he would remain neutral."We pursued a path of almost comic indecision, alienated both sides of the debate," Blair said."The absence of leadership on what was obviously the biggest question facing the country then reinforced all the other doubts about Jeremy Corbyn."