Former British PM Tony Blair has been slammed online and reminded of his destructive intervention in Iraq that left the country in chaos, after claiming Britain now leads the pack when it comes to 'crazy' world politics.In a speech hosted by Reuters in London on Monday, Blair insisted that "populism" had taken a hold of both the right wing Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn's socialist Labour party, asserting that British politics was both crazy and chaotic., claims the public are cautious of both the Conservatives and Labour due to them "peddling two sets of fantasies" with their manifestos.The former Labour prime minister has been widely ridiculed on Twitter, withOthers online suggested Blair was being hypocritical when it comes to his claims about the damaging nature of the populist agendas of PM Boris Johnson' Tory party and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour."Tony Blair still won't admit he was a populist. A populist who lied, cheated, introduced privatization of the NHS and took us into an illegal war."The controversial former PM now runs his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change organization, with the ambition of making globalization work for the majority of people. The UK is currently in the midst of a general election campaign, with Brits set to go to the polls on December 12.