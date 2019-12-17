© Office of the Government of the Republic of Estonia



Ratas: Always have good cooperation with Finnish governments

Helme also said that incoming Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) was a 'salesgirl'.speaking on TRE Raadio broadcast Räägime asjast on Sunday, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.Sanna Marin was elected new prime minister-in-waiting on Tuesday, following the resignation of her predecessor Antti Rinne, and should head upThe five parties remain unchanged from the Rinne administration: Marin's Suomen Sosialidemokraattinen Puolue (SDP), is joined by the Centre Party (Suomen Keskusta), the Green League (Vihreä liitto), the Left Alliance (Vasemmistoliitto) and the Swedish People's Party (SFP/RKP).Mart Helme questioned the competence of both the new prime minister and her cabinet.He commented more broadly on the Finnish government as well."Now we can actually see to some extent how the historical revenge of the reds on the whites is taking place — that is to say,Helme also predicted that the next Finnish prime minister, i.e. Marin's successor, would be Jussi Halla-aho, leader of the largest opposition party, the Finns Party (Perussuomalaiset), also somewhat of a sister party of Helme's Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE), ERR reports."Something as unintelligible as what is happening in Finland has probably not happened there for centuries," Helme said.Estonian prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) called his new Finnish counterpart on Wednesday to offer his congratulations and inviting her on an official visit to Estonia, and the pair met face-to-face just a day later at the Nordic-Baltic meeting in Brussels (see picture).Writing on his social media page on Sunday evening, Ratas said that: "Finland is our close friend and companion, with whom all of Estonia's government has worked with good and close cooperation.""This has not been affected by what kind of democratic parties belong to, or are run by, the coalitions in both countries.""I personally had a very good cooperation with both the previous two prime minister of Finland (Antti RInne and Juha Sipilä-ed.), as well as positive initial contacts with their new government leader already.""Last time, I discussed with Sanna Marin our common interests in the EU and closer Nordic-Baltic cooperation, on Thursday, prior to the European Council [session].""I am looking forward to a meaningful and honest cooperation with our Finnish professional members from all members of the Estonian government," Ratas added.