A five-year-long excavation of two of the enigmatic Easter Island 'heads' has revealed striking new evidence finally linking the enormous stone figures to food production and showing their creation enriched the soil.Carved by the Rapa Nui people between the 13th and 16th centuries, the iconic monoliths known as 'moai' were thought to have some connection to fertility rituals, which until now remained unproven. Several hundred were erected on the island, the largest of which is 10 meters (33 ft) high and weighing some 82 tonnes.The new research , published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, focused on two of the statues still in the quarry which was the source of almost all of the stone for the moai."When we got the chemistry results back, I did a double take," soil specialist Professor Sarah Sherwood from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee said of the findings. "There were really high levels of things that I never would have thought would be there, such as calcium and phosphorous."The researchers say that the upright statues they studied had clearly been placed in a fixed manner that indicated they were intended as permanent structures in the quarry, and not simply awaiting relocation.