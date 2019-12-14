© DW



Not content with the victorious Conservative leader's suggestion that it was time to "let the healing begin," an angry crowd ofJohnson's Conservatives scored a decisive win in Thursday's general election, winning an 80 seat majority in Parliament on the back of the PM's promise toHolding aloft signs saying "Defy Tory Rule" and "Stop Islamophobia,"before marching to Trafalgar Square and onwards, with no clear end in sight.The protest drew a heavy police presence, and groups of protesters - some wearing face masks - periodically scuffled with the officers. As the march went on, cand chanting "scum."Speaking outside Downing Street on Friday afternoon, Johnson asked the public to "let the healing begin," before urging them to take a "break" from the pre-election political wrangling and enjoy the Christmas season.Johnson's statement was an easy one to make, coming on the back of the Conservative Party's most resounding success at the ballot box since 1987. The result frees Johnson up to focus on delivering a Brexit deal, which he has promised to do by the end of January.However, if tensions in London and massive rows on social media are any indication, the Leavers and the Remainers are far from being busy mending their relations in a divided Britain.