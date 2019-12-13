RT
Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson poses with a sledgehammer, after hammering a "Get Brexit Done" sign into the garden of a supporter, in South Benfleet, Britain December 11, 2019.
Boris Johnson's promise to finally deliver Brexit resulted in a blowout victory at the polls, analysts told RT, noting that the Labour Party failed to recognize that it was a one-issue election
Parliament's foot-dragging over leaving the EU propelled the Tories past their political rivals during Thursday's snap election, argued Alastair Donald, associate director of the Academy of Ideas.
The people have stood up to a huge amount of pressure over the past three or four years to either overturn the results or to have a second referendum. They've stood up to that pressure and they've said 'we want Brexit to be done'.
He pointed out that even "democratically-minded Remainers" voted for Johnson, amid growing anger at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for trying to stonewall Brexit
Poor policy choices by the opposition bolstered Johnson's popularity at the polls, Journalist Neil Clark said.
Labour made a huge error by not supporting Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in Parliament... and then, the election which came after that would not be about Brexit, because Brexit would have been achieved.
With votes still being counted, the Tories passed the majority threshold on Friday morning.
Comment:
Initial exit polls projected
a win of 368 seats (a majority of 80+), with Labour losing 71 seats down to 191. But the Scottish National Party was projected to pick up another 20 seats, up to 55 (current results are 364, 202, 48 seats, respectively):
The election has been described as the "dirtiest" ever in terms of shady campaign tactics. It has also been one in which some major national issues have faded into the background as the unresolved Brexit dilemma still hangs over the UK.
Some voters were even willing to switch political parties based on Brexit stance alone, causing significant worry to both camps.
"I cautioned for the last two years that Labour would be doomed if they turned their back on their traditional supporters, who supported Brexit strongly," George Galloway, a former Labour MP, told RT.
Socialist journalist Owen Jones is 'devastated':
Farage says he's 'comfortable' with not winning any seats for the Brexit Party, as long as the UK gets Brexit:
Corbyn announced that while he would be leading Labour for now, it won't be
to the next election:
"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got," Jeremy Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.
I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.
However, acknowledging that the party needs some time to reflect on the failure, Corbyn said he would continue to lead the party during this hard period.
"The pressure on those surrounding politicians is often very, very high indeed," Corbyn said, thinking his staff. "The media intrusion on people's lives is very high indeed, and the attacks that take place against the families and loved ones of politicians continue, and they're disgraceful, and frankly they are disgusting."
Johnson promises
to "respect the democratic will of the British people" and "get Brexit done, and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and take it forward, and to focus on the priorities of the British people." His speech:
He also promised special attention to the NHS:
Trump's message to Johnson:
For the first time in Northern Ireland's history, voters elected
more nationalists than pro-British unionists:
Sinn Féin, the largest nationalist party, held on to its seven seats with the fellow pro-Irish Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) winning two seats, combining to overtake the Democratic Unionist Party who lost two, leaving them with just eight seats.
The cross-community Alliance Party, which has moved to a position of neutrality on the union won the final constituency, meaning anti-Brexit MPs now form the majority in Northern Ireland.
It's the first time in Northern Ireland's history, since the partition of the island of Ireland in 1921, that Irish nationalists outnumber pro-British unionists in the UK parliament. It could lead to more calls for a vote on Irish reunification, with British PM Boris Johnson winning a massive majority across the union.
And over in Scotland, the SNP is projected to use their electoral gains to stage another independence referendum
.
