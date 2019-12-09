© RHETT WYMAN



A leading medical journal is launching a global campaign to separate medicine from big pharma, linking industry influence to the pelvic mesh scandal that injured hundreds of women.Those trials cannot be trusted, the journal's editor and a team of global healthcare leaders write in a scathing editorial published on Wednesday.But doctors have hit back, questioning who will pay for education and medical research if the pharmaceutical industry is excluded.Assistant Professor Ray Moynihan, a Bond University researcher studying the link between money and medicine, and is one of the leaders of The BMJ's campaign.Dr Moynihan points to the example of medical giant Johnson & Johnson, which sold pelvic mesh to thousands of Australian women.Victims of Ethicon's faulty pelvic mesh have spoken outside court following a successful class action lawsuit.The company plans to appeal in both cases.Between 2011 and 2015, pharma companies spent more than $286 million on events for Australian doctors, nurses, pharmacists and specialists, according to University of Sydney research.Many received free food and beverages, and some got free flights and accommodation for an overseas conference.But the Australian Medical Association questions how medical education and research would be funded without the involvement of the pharmaceutical industry."Who is going to fund all this? Is the government going to fund it?" says Dr Chris Moy, chair of the association's ethics and medico-legal committee."Money makes the world go round, in simple terms. Research will not happen unless there is funding."Medicine is always going to need pharma companies. We cannot be too brutal on them."The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons says it requires its members not to accept money or gifts in exchange for using certain devices or surgeries, and they must declare any conflicts of interest - for example if they are on a company's payroll - to their patients.Medicines Australia, which represents major pharmaceutical companies, did not return a request for comment by deadline.The Medical Technology Association of Australia says its members are bound by a "code of practice which aims to ensure that healthcare providers are not influenced in their decision-making through financial or other inducements to choose one device over another".