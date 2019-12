© Reuters/Lucas Jackson



A defense contractor overcharged the Pentagon by more than $1.2 billion for thousands of armored vehicles, a whistleblower's complaint alleges. The company also threatened employees who refused to go along with the grift.With Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks responsible for more than six in ten deaths of US personnel in Iraq and four in ten deaths in Afghanistan in 2007, theThe military hoped the vehicles' thickened armor and explosion-deflecting v-shaped hulls would save lives on the battlefield.one of the companies contracted to build the new MRAPs, saw green and decided to milk the government for as much cash as possible, according to a complaint filed by a company whistleblower in 2013 and unsealed this week after the US government intervened in the case.claims that the company overcharged the government by $1.28 billion for the vehicles and parts. The Department of Justice is now seeking to recover three times that amount in damages from the contractor.From the outset, Burgess claims that the companyWhen the government challenged the company on this, Navistar applied for a waiver to avoid giving this data.Burgess said in his complaint. The Pentagon ordered 9,000 vehicles with this chassis, which means Navistar's price-gouging cost the government $1.12 billion.or each twin-turbocharged diesel engine sold to the MRAP,To justify this, Navistar'proving' it had sold trucks using the same engine to an Illinois-based landscaping company. When Lyons looked into the sales, he found they were completely fabricated, and was "angrily ordered" by supervisors to stop his investigation.The grift didn't end after the vehicles were delivered either. As combat in Afghanistan shifted to more difficult mountainous terrain, theAgain, the company used forged sales histories and catalog listings to justify the upgrade'sThe suit is a damning indictment of a company taking advantage of the military's "critical" need to protect the troops. Yet it is far from the first time a defense contractor has bilked the government of millions of dollars.The company also charged the governmentSpeaking to Congress about the fiasco, Pentagon official Kevin Fahey accused TransDigm of "gouging our taxpayers."