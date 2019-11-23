© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov



Moscow State University almost became the scene of a school massacre when, but the students and their professor worked together and stopped a possible tragedy from occurring.There are almost 300 freshmen attending the Faculty of Journalism at MSU, Russia's main university - and having an eye for detail is a paramount quality for any good reporter. So,The man was older than the rest of the group and was acting suspiciously, closely studying everyone around him."It wasn't clear how an unauthorized person could make his way to the faculty. There are four guards at the entrance and they're checking everyone's papers," MSU student Anastasiya Naumtseva, said as she recalled the scary events for Novaya Gazeta newspaper.During the lecture, attended by over a hundred students, the intruder's strange behavior continued. At one point, he got up and approached the blackboard to take a closer look at what professor Valery Ivanitsky was writing on it. He was "moving slowly."When Ivanitsky told the man that it was no way to behave during classes, he returned to his seat, mumbling something aggressive. "This was what really alarmed my classmates," Anastasiya said."It became obvious that the man was confused and getting really nervous. It was a tense moment: the intruder stood very close to the lecturer and no one knew what to expect of him."But- the intruder returned to his place, put on his jacket and headed for the door where he was detained by security guards.The tense silence was interrupted by a round of applause."The students were on edge. It wasn't easy for them to recover from the stress." But, being a true professional, the academic continued his lecture, even making jokes to lighten the mood, Anastasiya recalled.The intruder was handed over to the police, with the search of his belongings revealing that he had not just a knife, but also a BB gun on him. Psychiatrists were called in as his mental state raised questions.The university explained that the man had been able to enter due to having a staff pass. A probe into the incident was launched.