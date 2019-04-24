crimea shooting
© Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
An 18yo student who killed 20 people and took his own life in a polytechnic college in Crimea last year was driven by bullying from his better-off classmates for being poor, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"I had no idea, but it turned out it was that important to wear real US-made jeans, not fake... He wore fake jeans bought at the market, he was brought up by a single mom," Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin said during a lecture.

"He was constantly humiliated because of this. Here is the result," he said, stressing that young people react strongly to "inequity in society and the state."

In October last year, polytechnic college student Vladislav Roslyakov, likely inspired by US-style school shootings, particularly the 1999 Columbine massacre, detonated an improvised explosive device in the college cafeteria, then embarked on a shooting rampage. On the day of the attack, he wore black jeans and a white t-shirt with a slogan, copying Eric Harris, one of the Columbine killers.

The attacker ultimately committed suicide at the college library, just as his predecessors did 19 years before. A total of 21 people died, including 16 students and five teachers, and 67 people were injured.

Described as a loner, Roslyakov did not leave a suicide note or any explanation of his actions, though online acquaintances say he had problems with teachers and classmates "for being different." He lived with a single mother who is a nurse at the local oncology center, and had no criminal or psychiatric record. He also underwent all necessary steps - including a psychological assessment and a weapon handling course - before legally buying the rifle and ammunition he used in the shooting.