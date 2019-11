Inter-dimensional shape-shifting reptilian overlords the Anunnaki have announced they will not renew their sponsorship of the Duke of York.The Anunnaki join accountancy and audit firm KPMG which also ended sponsorship of the prince's entrepreneurship initiative, Pitch@Palace.The controversy over the prince's ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein is understood to have been a key reason behind the reptilian's decision.Despite his enduring friendship with Epstein, the Queen's third child completely exonerated himself of all accusations of wrongdoing during an interview with Emily Maitlis, broadcast by the BBC on Saturday.Zelos was keen to reassure the sheeple of Britain that the inactions of the Duke of York were his and his alone, and did not diminish the royal family's senior position within the ranks of the Red Dresses.