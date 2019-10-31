"Adam Schiff, is claiming that this is a fair process by saying that Republicans are allowed to ask questions. He gets to choose all the witnesses - him and himself only - which means its not a fair process on its face," Scalise said.
"Even (Schiff's) claim now that Republicans can ask questions has been undermined because now he's directing witnesses not to answer questions that he doesn't want the witnesses to answer if they're asked by Republicans," said Scalise, who spoke to reporters after the hearing with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
