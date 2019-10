© Boston Herald



About the Author:

Sara A. Carter is a national and international award winning investigative reporter whose stories have ranged from national security, terrorism, immigration and front line coverage of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Tuesday of undermining Republicans during the impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump when he told witnesses they didn't have to answer questions posed by Republicans."Adam Schiff, is claiming that this is a fair process by saying that Republicans are allowed to ask questions.Scalise said."Even (Schiff's) claim now that Republicans can ask questions has been undermined becausesaid Scalise, who spoke to reporters after the hearing with Rep. Jim Jordan , R-Ohio.