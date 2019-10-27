© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) initiated the precautionary blackout - expected to be the largest in state history - due to forecasts of extreme winds, which it said could damage facilities and cause new fires.California Governor Gavin Newsom said the outages were "unacceptable".The new evacuation order encompasses a huge area of Sonoma County, where the Kincade Fire has already burned through 25,455 acres (10,300 hectares) of land."We have begun implementing the public safety power shutoff", a PG&E official confirmed in a press conference on Saturday evening.In a statement the previous day, PG&E warned customers that they could be affected by a mass blackout, citing forecasts of potential extreme weather.The warning came as the company faced scrutiny over its possible role in the fires.The Kincade Fire in northern California began seven minutes after a nearby power line was damaged, but PG&E has not yet confirmed if the power glitch started the blaze.The deadliest wildfire in the state's history was sparked by ageing equipment owned by PG&E. It spawned billions of dollars in liability claims against the company.In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Governor Newsom said the power cuts were "infuriating everyone, and rightfully so"."We are going to do our best to get through these high wind events...and get these lights back on and do everything in our power to make sure PG&E's never in a position where they're doing this to us again," he said.The fire was burning in remote, steep terrain, making access difficult, the state fire department said.The National Weather Service issued a "red flag" warning for areas around the Kincade Fire.In suburban Los Angeles, the Tick Fire had charred 4,615 acres and was 55% contained as of Saturday evening. All residents who were told to evacuate have returned home.Firefighters have also been battling several other blazes in the state.BBC correspondent Peter Bowes lives in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles, where the Tick Fire has been raging."My partner was in the house and had just seconds to get out, to pick up the dog, throw the dog in the car - gently - just get out. It happened that quickly and all our neighbours did exactly the same thing," he said on Friday.He later tweeted photos of the devastation.