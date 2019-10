A bit of sun might help diversify the bugs in your gut, a study published Thursday suggests.On the surface, sunlight and gut microbes seem to have nothing in common — after all, your gut bacteria are unlikely to find themselves catching some rays.To explore the impact of sunlight on the microbiome, the researchers recruited 21 healthy women whose average age was 28. At the start of the study, the volunteers' had their vitamin D levels measured, and also had stool samples examined to determine the makeup of their microbiomes , the collection of microorganisms that populate the gut.The women were then exposed to a narrow band of UVB rays three times in one week. (UVA and UVB are the two main types of UV light that reach the Earth from the sun.) Because the study took place in winter in Canada, all of the women had little sun exposure otherwise. Some, however, had been taking supplements to keep their vitamin D levels up; most of the women who weren't supplementing had "insufficient" levels of vitamin D "Healthy people tend to have more diverse microbiomes," Bosman said.The results might be especially welcomed by people with inflammatory bowel disease, who have trouble absorbing nutrients through their digestive systems, Bosman said. For them, spending some time in the sun might be an effective way to boost vitamin D levels.Experts said that the new findings were interesting, but cautioned that the number of participants was small.Still, because the study was done in humans, "we know it's going to be relevant," he said.There have been a number of studies looking at the connection between microbiome composition and a variety of factors, said Dr. Jonathan Jacobs, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, Medical School and the director of the UCLA Microbiome Core."What makes this study of potentially greater interest is the intervention with UV exposure," Jacobs said, adding he doubted anyone in the medical community would recommend sun exposure due to fears of skin cancer Still, "there is significant evidence, primarily from animal models, that vitamin D is important for intestinal [health]," he said. Studies have also shown that the microbiomes of people with IBD tend to be lower in diversity, he said.While the researchers showed that the volunteers' microbiomes changed, it's not known whether those changes are good, bad or neutral, Jacobs said. That's something for further study, he said.Linda Carroll is a regular health contributor to NBC News and Reuters Health. She is coauthor of "The Concussion Crisis: Anatomy of a Silent Epidemic" and "Out of the Clouds: The Unlikely Horseman and the Unwanted Colt Who Conquered the Sport of Kings."