A group of scientists in the US trained rats to drive tiny cars in return for bits of Fruit Loops cereal, and found that both the training and the satisfaction of the task itself reduced the rodents' stress levels.While readers may scoff that such research was carried out in the first place, senior author Kelly Lambert of the University of Richmond thinks the investigation could one day improve the development of non-pharmaceutical forms of treatment for mental illness.The basis for her theory? Neuroplasticity.Once the rat stood in place and gripped the wire, the circuit was completed and the car began to move in the selected direction. Some 17 such 'racer rodents' were trained over the course of several months to drive around a 150x60cm plexiglass arena.The researchers also found that rat drivers had even higher levels of dehydroepiandrosterone than mere passengers, indicating that the satisfaction of mastering a new skill also further improved their mood."It was actually quite shocking to me that they were so much better," Lambert said.