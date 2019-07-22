O:H header
It seems everyone these days is experiencing some level of stress, with most of us having what we'd probably classify as too much stress. But despite the common goal of a stress-free existence, a certain level of periodic stress is actually necessary for the organism to function properly.

Anything can be a stress on the body, whether it's work, relationships, toxic exposure, injury or even poor eating habits or lack of sleep. But much of the negative effects of stress have more to do with how we experience and react to these stressors. Why is it that some people seem to thrive in highly stressful environments, while others seem to be crushed by relatively minor stressors?

How is it that stress gets under our skin? What affect does it have on our brains and bodies? How can we help to mitigate our stress?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the biology of stress and what you can do about it. And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment as she explores the phenomenon of dogs knowing when their owners are coming home.


Links to check out:
Bruce McEwan - When is stress good for you?
Elliot Overton - If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
