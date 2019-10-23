© Screengrab via Reuters



The international chemical weapons watchdog likely skewed its own investigation of the 2018 chemical weapons incident in Douma, Syria to come to a predetermined decisiona damning conclusion based on whistleblower testimony said.Within days, the US, the UK and France launched barrages of cruise missiles in retaliation.Now a panel of experts saysThe accusation is based on evidence and testimony of an OPCW investigator, who came forward with damning evidence that his own organization had breached its mission.After talking to the whistleblower and examining internal reports, text exchanges and other evidence, the panel was convinced thatit said in a statement.The statement said the OPCW took effort toabout the report, which is "a right explicitly conferred on inspectors in the Chemical Weapons Convention." The experts called on the organization to revisit its investigation and allow those not agreeing with the conclusion put in the final report to voice their concerns without fear of reprisal.The panel convened by the Courage Foundation, which accepts donations for the legal defense of whistleblowers and journalists that report on leaks, includes several prominent specialists and public figures, includingBustani said the whistleblower confirmed his doubts about the report, which "seemed incoherent at best" right from the start. "My hope is that the concerns expressed publicly by the Panel, in its joint consensus statement, will catalyze a process by which the Organization can be resurrected to become the independent and non-discriminatory body it used to be."The panel did not make public the name of the whistleblower or any previously unpublished evidence of the OPCW's alleged misconduct.which was used as a key argument in accusing the Syrian army for the attack.The OPCW did not challenge the authenticity of the document, but stood by its conclusions on the Douma incident.