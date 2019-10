© Youtube / ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ALDEBARAN



US president Donald Trump has authorized $4.5 million in aid to the so-called Syrian Civil Defense (SCD), aka "White Helmets," calling their work "important and highly valued." The group's critics point to its terrorist ties."Over the course of the 8-year conflict in Syria, the SCD has rescued more than 115,000 people, including many ethnic and religious minorities," the White House said, announcing the aid on Tuesday.Likewise, the organization has only been around since 2013.Washington pledged $5 million in aid to the group at a conference back in March.The actual Syrian civil defense is part of the government, and has been subjected to US sanctions as such.Currently the White Helmets operate solely in the parts of Idlib province controlled by the militants. Photographs of armed militants with "White Helmets" insignia, participating in the Turkish-backed 'Operation Peace Spring' against the Kurds in northern Syria, have appeared on social networks over the past two weeks.Still, the US continues to encourage "allies and partners" to join in its support of the White Helmets, and "efforts to protect civilians, religious and ethnic minorities, and other innocent victims of the Syrian conflict," according to the White House.In December 2018, the Russia-based Foundation for the Study of Democracy presented evidence of their investigations in Syria, showing the group to be engaged in staging false chemical and other attacks, harvesting organs of the people they pretended to rescue, and looting the bodies of the fallen, among other things.