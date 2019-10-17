© Sergey Loiko



'Blooming' might be the last word to associate with the Arctic, yet pictures below show meadows bursting with life as brightly-coloured flowers blossom in lush green grass.And while vegetation in khasyreis, basins of drained Arctic lakes, is less of a surprise,The photographed area is 70th parallel north - with a distance to North Pole of only 1043 miles - where Russia has its northernmost residential settlements of Western Siberia.There, in bleak Arctic tundra summer-2019 expedition organised by Tomsk State University found oases of rich vegetation formed in places of actively thawing permafrost.As researchers explained, initially ice veins in permafrost were broken when people dug sand pits.Warm summers sped up seeds germination, so that when Russian researchers arrived they saw carpets of herbs and flowers, withgrowing in Arctic 'oases'.It all came as a surprise as the expedition travelled to the Yamal peninsula with a different aim - to study dried-up basins of local lakes, or 'Khasyreys' - and'Khasyreis usually form over quite a long time, in decades actually', said Sergey Loiko, senior researcher at laboratory for biogeochemical and remote methods of monitoring the environment at Tomsk State University (TSU).Nowadays as Tomsk expedition confirmed, Khasyreys take just weeks to form.By the time Tomsk expedition arrived to the lake its bed was covered with herbs and cereals.While it was surprising to discover oases of lush vegetation so high up in the Arctic, researchers believe this is the smallest of the issues. Potential threat to the infrastructure is more worrying.'Local thermokarst is not as worrying as it might seem as Arctic plants formed in the Pleistocene under the influence of constant moderate disturbances. The local flora is well adapted to it., because of potential damage it might cause to roads', Sergey Loiko explained.In the future, changes and expansion of the Arctic flora might lead to appearance of a bigger variety of fauna and bring over animals that have never populated this area.