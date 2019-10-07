© Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology



Here we describe the fossil of a bilaterian of the terminal Ediacaran period (dating to 551-539 million years ago), which we name Yilingia spiciformis (gen. et sp. nov). This body fossil is preserved along with the trail that the animal produced during a death march. Yilingia is an elongate and segmented bilaterian with repetitive and trilobate body units, each of which consists of a central lobe and two posteriorly pointing lateral lobes, indicating body and segment polarity. Yilingia is possibly related to panarthropods or annelids, and sheds light on the origin of segmentation in bilaterians. As one of the few Ediacaran animals demonstrated to have produced long and continuous trails, Yilingia provides insights into the identity of the animals that were responsible for Ediacaran trace fossils.

Join the Chorus

Solving Darwin's Doubt

The fossil, which formed some time between 551 million and 539 million years ago, in the Ediacaran period, joins a growing body of evidence that challenges the idea that animal life on Earth burst onto the scene in an event known as the Cambrian explosion, which began about 539 million years ago.



"It is just pushing things further and further back into the Ediacaran," says Rachel Wood, a geoscientist at the University of Edinburgh, UK. The Cambrian explosion no longer appears to be such an abrupt event in the history of life on Earth, she says.

Now for the Data

Exactly which animal lineage Y. spiciformis belonged to is unclear. The researchers suggest it might be a relative of insects and crustaceans such as shrimp and lobsters, because it seems to have leg-like structures. If further analysis shows that those structures are actually an artefact of the fossilization process, the animal might instead be some sort of primitive segmented worm.

Remarkably, the find also marks what may be the first sign of decision making among animals — the trails suggest an effort to move toward or away from something, perhaps under the direction of a sophisticated central nerve system, Xiao said.

The actual fossil, though, seems less clear.

Room for Doubt

Thus, although its internal anatomy and developmental genetics are unknown, Yilingia adds substantially to the current discussion on the evolutionary transition from serial pattern formation, through metamerism, to segmentation in early ecdysozoans, lophotrochozoans or even bilaterians. In addition, Yilingia — insofar as it is one of the few Ediacaran animals known to have been capable of producing long and continuous trace fossils such as trails and trackways — provides key insights into the identity of the trace makers that were responsible for the abundant trace fossils of the terminal Ediacaran period. Considering the correlation between segmentation and motility among bilaterian animals, the evolution of segments may have led to a transformative innovation that eventually precipitated the substrate and agronomic revolutions in the subsequent Cambrian period.

Significance or Insignificance?

If an evolutionary sequence were so clear from the fossil record, it would not have taken 160 years to see it.