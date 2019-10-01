© Bernama pic



"Since then, wars have been fought in many countries, many related to the creation of Israel.

And now we have terrorism when there was none before, or at least none on the present scale.

"Friends may break any law and get away scot-free. Thus, Israel can break all the international laws and norms of the world and it will continue to be supported and defended.

, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.The prime minister added that Malaysia accepted the state of Israel "as a fait accompli"."Butfor their settlements as well as the occupation of Jerusalem by Israel. The Palestinians cannot even enter the settlements built on their land."Because of the creation of Israel, there is now enmity towards the Muslims and Islam. Muslims are accused of terrorism even if they did nothing.Muslims everywhere have been oppressed, expelled from their countries and refused asylum."Thousands have died at sea and in the severe winters. One cannot deny that in the past there were no massive migration.," he added.Dr Mahathir also said that the application of the rule of law has been selective.he added.Dr Mahathir also again highlighted the fate of the Rohingyas in Myanmar."Many colonies of the West, upon independence, expelled non-natives in their countries. But nowhere have they been as brutal as Myanmar."Even natives massacred, brutally killed and raped in full view of the world backgrounded by the burning houses and villages of the victims."They were forced to migrate and now they dare not return to Myanmar even when offered. They cannot trust the Myanmar military unless some form of non-Myanmar protection is given."The helplessness of the world in stopping atrocities inflicted on the Rohingyas in Myanmar has reduced the regard for the resolution of the UN. Now, despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied."There may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong. The problem must be solved by peaceful means."India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the Rule of Law," he said.You can watch the full speech here - starting at the relevent