Praying for a Pearl

cost trillions of dollars, killed

over half a million people

and branched out into illegal wars against seven Muslim nations - all justified on "humanitarian grounds"

In August 2001, President Putin ordered Russian intel to tell the US government "in the strongest possible terms" of imminent attacks on airports and government buildings

While NORAD sleeps

'Angel was next'

Hanjour hit precisely the Pentagon's budget analysts' office, where everyone was busy working on the mysterious disappearance of no less than

$2.3 trillion

After years of reporting on the Great War on Terror, many questions behind the US attacks remain unresolvedAfghanistan was bombed and invaded because of 9/11. I was there from the start, even before 9/11. On August 20, 2001, I interviewed commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the "Lion of the Panjshir," who told me about an "unholy alliance" of the Taliban, al-Qaeda and the ISI (Pakistani intel).Back in Peshawar, I learned that something really big was coming: my article was published by Asia Times on August 30. Commander Massoud was killed on September 9: I received a terse email from a Panjshir source, only stating, "the commander has been shot." Two days later, 9/11 happened.And yet,Bin Laden was proclaimed the perpetrator already at 11am on 9/11 - with no investigation whatsoever. It should have been not exactly hard to locate him in Pakistan and "bring him to justice."In December 2001 I was in Tora Bora tracking bin Laden - under B-52 bombers and side by side with Pashtun mujahideen. Later, in 2011, I would revisit the day bin Laden vanished forever.One year after 9/11, I was back in Afghanistan for an in-depth investigation of the killing of Massoud. By then it was possible to establish a Saudi connection: the letter of introduction for Massoud's killers, who posed as journalists, was facilitated by commander Sayyaf, a Saudi asset.For three years my life revolved around the Global War on Terror; most of the time I lived literally on the road, in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Brussels. At the start of 'Shock and Awe' on Iraq, in March 2003, Asia Times published my in-depth investigation of which neo-cons concocted the war on Iraq.Later on, I delved into the hard questions the 9/11 Commission never asked, and how Bush's 2004 reelection campaign was totally conditioned by and dependent on 9/11. Michael Ruppert , a CIA whistleblower, who may - or may not - have committed suicide in 2014, was a top 9/11 analyst. We exchanged a lot of information, and always emphasized the same points: Afghanistan was all about (existent) heroin and (non-existent) pipelines.In 2011, the late, great Bob Parry would debunk more Afghanistan lies . And in 2017, Now, President Trump is mulling over his generals' request for more troops in Afghanistan. Eighteen years after the game-changing fact, we all remain hostages of 9/11. Their prayers were answered beyond their wildest dreams. Already in The Grand Chessboard, also published in 1997, former National Security Adviser and Trilateral Commission co-founder Zbigniew Brzezinski, nominally not a neocon, had pointed out that the American public "supported America's engagement in World War II largely because of the shock effect of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor." So, Brzezinski added, America "may find it more difficult to fashion a consensus on foreign policy issues, except in the circumstance of a truly massive and widely perceived direct external threat." As an attack on the homeland, 9/11 generated the Global War on Terror, launched at 11pm on the same day, initially christened "The Long War" by the Pentagon, later sanitized as Overseas Contingency Operations by the Obama administration. This cost trillions of dollars, killed over half a million people and branched out into illegal wars against seven Muslim nations - all justified on "humanitarian grounds." Year after year, 9/11 is essentially a You Have The Right to Accept Only The Official Version ritual ceremony, even as widespread evidence suggests the US government knew 9/11 would happen and did not stop it. Discrediting the official, immutable 9/11 narrative remains the ultimate taboo. Those who dare to question are summarily dismissed as "conspiracy theorists." In contrast, skepticism rooted in Greek and Latin tradition came up with arguably the best documentary on 9/11: Zero, an Italian production. Just as arguably the most stimulating book on 9/11 is also Italian: The Myth of September 11, by Roberto Quaglia, which offers a delicately nuanced narrative of 9/11 as a myth structured as a movie. The book became a huge hit in Eastern Europe. Serious questions suggest quite plausible suspects to be investigated regarding 9/11, far more than 19 Arabs with box cutters. Ten years ago, in Asia Times, I asked 50 questions, some of them extremely detailed, about 9/11. After reader demand and suggestions, I added 20 more. None of these questions were convincingly addressed - not to mention answered - by the official narrative. American Airlines Flight 11 deviated from its path at 8.13am and crashed into the first World Trade Center tower at 8.57am. Only at 8.46am did NORAD - the North American Aerospace Defense Command - order that two intercepting F-15s take off from Otis military base. While NORAD sleeps, there were also war games going on - so air-controllers' radars may have registered only 'ghost signals' of nonexistent aircraft simulating an air attack. Well, it was much more complicated than that, as demonstrated by professional pilots. At 9.37am, Hanjour hit precisely the Pentagon's budget analysts' office, where everyone was busy working on the mysterious disappearance of no less than $2.3 trillion. So, it's not only Boeings that get pulverized inside the Pentagon. The slower WTC tower took 10 seconds to fall 411 meters, starting from immobility. So it fell at 148 kilometers an hour. Considering the initial acceleration time, it was a free fall, not the least impeded by 47 massive, vertical steel beams that composed the tower's structural heart. Suddenly, Air Force One was "the only plane in the sky." Colonel Mark Tillman, who was on board, recalled: "We get this report that there's a call saying 'Angel' was next. No one really knows now where the comment came from - it got mistranslated or garbled amid the White House, the Situation Room, the radio operators. 'Angel' was our code name. The fact that they knew about 'Angel,' well, you had to be in the inner circle." This means that 19 Arabs with box cutters, and most of all their handlers, surely must have been "in the inner circle." Inevitably, this was never fully investigated. Inevitably, this was never fully investigated.Already in 1997, Brzezinski had warned, "it is imperative that no Eurasian challenger emerges capable of dominating Eurasia and thus of also challenging America."In the end, much to the despair of US neocons, all the combined sound and fury of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror/Overseas Contingency Operations, in less than two decades, ended up metastasized into not only a challenger but a Russia-China strategic partnership. This is the real "enemy" - not al-Qaeda, a flimsy figment of the CIA's imagination, rehabilitated and sanitized as "moderate rebels" in Syria.