"We also have to tell the Americans that their behaviour on the Iran issue will drive us Europeans into a common position with Russia and China against the U.S.A."

Two comments last week highlight the dangerous security impasse in which Iran and the U.S. find themselves. The first was fromas it makes its way back to Iran through the Mediterranean, having been released by the U.K. overseas territory of Gibraltar."Iran's view is now that," a senior source who works closely with Iran's Petroleum Ministry told OilPrice.com last week. "At the same time, Iran believes it can lever the U.S. back into a newly renegotiated nuclear deal involving the removal of all sanctions," he added.Up until a couple of months or so ago, the U.S. was actively considering a full-scale military operation against Iran and was "98 per cent ready" for such an all-out attack, according to senior political sources in Washington and London spoken to by OilPrice.com last week. "The remaining two percent involved the final movement of men and materiel into attack positions and finalising the technology and software involved," said one. "At that point, [John] Bolton [U.S. National Security Advisor] was the dominant voice in [U.S. President Donald] Trump's ear, and this meant moving at least 120,000 troops into position to augment the [U.S.S Abraham Lincoln aircraft] carrier group that was already in place.""At about the same point, though, some of the President's very close longstanding personal advisers and very senior CIA figures persuaded him that it would be an utter disaster, both militarily and economically, given the scale of the Iranian military and the terrain involved, its ability to launch guerrilla warfare anywhere in the world through its military proxies Hezbollah and Hamas and others, and its ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz," one of the sources added. "In short, it was put to him that such a [full scale] military attack on Iran would lead to consequences potentially of a least the same length as the Afghanistan conflict and of at least the severity of Islamic State's peak power," he added.As it now stands,, the latter of whom notably said that: "The world missed an opportunity last time to confront the regime, but not this time." Their less war-centric remarks on the subject still find backing from Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, OilPrice.com understands., particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). To this end, the past few weeks have seen the U.S. end all waivers on importing oil from Iran, designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation, and sanction 14 individuals and 17 entities linked to Iran's shadowy Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research ('SPND' initialism in Farsi).Senior political sources in Washington have highlighted to OilPrice.com that the SPND, working together with the IRGC, has become quite the expert in continuing its nuclear weapons research under the cover of a range of quickly-changing front companies. These can operate unhindered in the international business community by pretending that they are engaged in legitimate non-sanctioned business activity, including accessing traditional finance, credit and banking facilities.- purportedly over differences with others in the Trump administration over Russia and North Korea - but alsoAnother notable exception to the pro-attack view, OilPrice.com understands, is, Imad Mougniyeh, in Damascus, in 2008 - when D'Andrea was Head of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center (from 2006) - he has voiced concerns over such an overt military strategy.According to various intelligence analysts spoken to by OilPrice.com,. He is even said to be in favour of talks with Iran's foremost military leader and the architect of its strategy to create and sustain a 'crescent of Shia power' running from Lebanon and Syria through to Iraq and Yemen through asymmetric warfare tactics, the long-serving head of Iran's al-Quds ('Jerusalem') Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani.The weapons that Iran could use in an asymmetric war are considerable, including further upsetting oil flows (and thus the broader economy and the all-important gasoline prices in the U.S.), undermining the U.S.'s plans in Iraq and Turkey by destabilising the Kurdish populations of each, and increasing tensions between the U.S., China and Russia. They also include fracturing the U.S.'s relationships with its NATO partners in Europe, and upping the tempo of direct attacks against the U.S.'s principal partner in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, through its Houthi allies, who control the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and much of the north of the country., which Iran knows, but by taking the war directly into Saudi sovereign territory, as indicated that they can do at will by the drone attack on the major Shaybah oilfield [which produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day] and refinery complex, this position of backing the Saudis becomes more and more untenable," the Iran source told OilPrice.com.Iran is looking to push its advantage, the source exclusively told OilPrice.com last week,the source added.Adrian Darya 1 points to a much deeper opposition to the current U.S. strategy on Iran by the key European states. This has been the case form the very moment that the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.This was made worse by the recent revelation by the U.K.'s former ambassador to the U.S., Sir Kim Darroch - that has been disputed by Trump's team - that Trump abandoned the nuclear deal just to spite former President Barack Obama. Obama was not only the architect of the deal but also a figure who Trump has personally despised since Obama ridiculed him at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011, a key catalyst in Trump's deciding to run for president in the first place, according to multiple reports.When there were just rumours that the U.S. was going to withdraw from the JCPOA, the European Union's (E.U.) foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, stated: "This [the JCPOA] is not a bilateral agreement,... so it is clearly not in the hands of any president of any country in the world to terminate [it],...The President of the United States has many powers, but not this one."