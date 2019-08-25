"Nothing appears more surprising to those who consider human affairs with a philosophical eye, than the easiness with which the many are governed by the few; and the implicit submission, with which men resign their own sentiments and passions to those of their rulers."



~ David Hume, Of the First Principles of Government, 1768

Controlling the Proles

"It's very simple: in Soviet Union, we don't believe our propaganda. In America, you actually believe yours!"

"...[they] face dangers beyond warzones and extremism, including increasing intolerance to independent reporting, populism, rampant corruption, crime, and the breakdown of law and order...."

'"Assange] symbolizes a crucial fight over freedom of the press and the ability of journalists to expose government misconduct without fear of prosecution. Unfortunately, a disturbing number of 'establishment' journalists in the United States seem willing — indeed, eager — to throw him to the government wolves."

Lapdogs for the Government

[*Author Note: Rosenberg's omission of the word "allegedly" — as in "emails allegedly stolen" — is a journalistic Freudian slip on his part,with his employer being one of those MSM marques leading the charge with the 'Russia collusion' story. For a more insightful view of the source of these emails and the skullduggery and faux ideological thuggery that attended Russiagate, readers are encouraged to check this out.]

"When it comes to national security, the media only talk about what the administration wants you to hear, and basically suppress any other statements about what's going on that the administration does not want [to become] public [knowledge]. The media is basically the lapdogs for the government."

the 'messages' of her films were dependent not on "orders from above," but on the "submissive void" of the German public

"I write about this stuff for a living, and even I don't have the time or energy to write... about every single narrative control tool that the US-centralized empire has been implementing into its arsenal. There are too damn many of them emerging too damn fast, because they're just that damn crucial for maintaining existing power structures."

The Discreet Use of Censorship and Uniformed Men

"It is arguable that the success of business propaganda in persuading us, for so long, that we are free from propaganda is one of the most significant propaganda achievements of the twentieth century."

a) the growth of democracy;



b) the growth of corporate power; and



c) the growth of propaganda as a means of protecting corporate poweragainstdemocracy.

a) advertising and publicity devoted to the creation of artificial wants;



b) the public relations and propaganda industry whose principal goal is the diversion to meaningless pursuits and control of the public mind; and



c) the degree to which academia and the professions are under assault from private power determined to narrow the spectrum of thinkable (sic) thought.

Making the World Safe for Plutocracy

"More Doctors Smoke Camels"

he devised the brilliantly inane slogan,

"making the world safe for democracy"

"The conscious, intelligent manipulation of the organised habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country."

It was Great Britain (supported by France and Russia) and not Germany who was the principal aggressor in the events and actions that let to the outbreak of war; The British had for twenty years prior to 1914 viewed Germany as its most dangerous economic and imperial rival, and fully anticipated that a war was inevitable; In the UK and the U.S., various factions worked feverishly to ensure the war went on for as long as possible, and scuttled peacemaking efforts from the off; Key truths about this most consequential of geopolitical conflicts have been concealed for well over one hundred years, with no sign the official record will change; Very powerful forces (incl. a future US president) amongst U.S. political, media, and economic elites conspired to eventually convince an otherwise unwilling populace in America that U.S. entry onto the war was necessary; tThose same forces and many similar groups in the UK and Europe engaged in everything from war-profiteering, destruction/forging of war records, false-flag ops, treason, conspiracy to wage aggressive war, and direct efforts to prolong the war by any means necessary, many of which will shock.

Propaganda Always Wins