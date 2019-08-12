The war on smoking is a moral crusade. The antismokers in Tobacco Control regard themselves as virtuous in fighting their war on tobacco. They see themselves as Doing the Right Thing. They regard themselves as saintly figures - holy men and women who are teaching people to be good. They are convinced that the world would be a better place without tobacco.The first antismoker I ever encountered - Dr W - regarded smoking as a "filthy" habit. And so his objection to smoking was an aesthetic judgement: he didn't like dirt. He was also a gardener who grew cabbages and peas and potatoes in his garden, and would return from his garden with muddy boots and soiled hands. So the habit of gardening to which he was addicted could equally have been said to be a "filthy" habit, and indeed a far filthier habit than smoking.But antismokers also regard smoking as an "unnatural" habit. They think it's unnatural for people to inhale smoke - any smoke - into their lungs. They think that this is not what lungs are for, and inhaling smoke into them is a form of self-abuse. Such arguments from nature could be applied elsewhere. For if it is "natural" for men to walk around on their legs, then it is "unnatural" of them to ride horses, or drive cars, or fly around on planes or rockets. Even riding bicycles or roller skates must be condemned as an abhorrent, unnatural practice.And finally, of course, antismokers regard smoking as an "unhealthy" habit. They believe that not only Smoking Causes Lung Cancer, but that it causes more or less every other malady known to man (at least according to the health warnings on tobacco packets).Add them all up, and smoking is a "filthy", "unnatural", and "unhealthy" habit, to which smokers are also "enslaved" or "addicted". Verily, the antismokers have a Royal Flush of arguments against smoking, and this is what gives them their vast sense of moral superiority, their peculiar virtuousness.But once the antismokers gained the force of law behind their moral crusade, and began to force smokers to stop smoking, they also began to lose their virtue.And at the same time they are turning the zealous antismokers in Tobacco Control into prison wardens. And the more savagely and brutally that smoking is punished (e.g. by evicting smokers from their homes, or driving them outside the gates of hospitals) the more the antismokers take on the appearance of sadistic, bullying, prison guards.This loss of virtue was inevitable once the antismokers made their unholy alliance with state power, and began forcing smokers to stop smoking, instead of simply encouraging them to freely choose to stop smoking.And so now, 20 or 30 years since they started their bullying, state-sponsored war on smoking, there has ceased to be anything virtuous about giving up smoking, or anything virtuous about the bullies in Tobacco Control. They are all, quite obviously, very nasty people indeed. They are all, in fact, utter bastards.And they have done an enormous amount of damage, as they have destroyed communities, set friend against friend, driven smokers outdoors, evicted them, excluded them, insulted them, and robbed them. Where's the virtue in that? There is no virtue in it at all.And a few legislators are beginning to be able to see it for themselves. Nigel Farage is clearly one of them. And maybe (just maybe) Boris Johnson can see it too. So, after initially enthusiastically supporting the persecution of smokers, more and more politicians are losing their enthusiasm for yet more bans and yet higher taxes. Politicians in some countries (e.g. Austria) are even actively campaigning against smoking bans. And what is now a trickle is likely to become a rush, as more and more politicians jump off a once-virtuous antismoking bandwagon which no longer seems in the least bit virtuous at all.Tobacco Control is going to be destroyed. And it is going to be utterly destroyed.