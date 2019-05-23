A new law banning smoking in outdoor areas will come into effect this July, Swedish News SVT reported on Saturday.From July 1 2019, the new smoking ban will cover"The goal is to prevent people suffering from diseases associated with smoking and passive smoking, such as cancer," Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren told SVT.The new legislation is a step towards the so-called "Smoke-Free Sweden 2025" goal, which aims to seeThe Public Health Agency of Sweden has been tasked with implementing the change in law, and resourced withover 2019 to run a national awareness campaign and support municipalities to implement the law locally.Almost half the funding will be given to organisations that work preventatively to reduce tobacco use, SVT reported."The contribution to the voluntary sector is an important part. We need to have a community-based approach to ensure that the law has an impact, but also because in the long term we will achieve the goal of a tobacco-free Sweden 2025," Hallengren told SVT. (1 U.S. dollar = 9.64 SEK)