Today we return to Chapter 5 of Andrew Łobaczewski's groundbreaking work Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes to discern the impact of various ideologies on everyday life, and how dangerous delusions and deviant individuals can warp them into something barely recognizable, culminating in the social system Lobaczewski calls 'pathocracy'. We discuss Lobaczewski's prescient insights concerning how to discern the original contents of the ideology from its pathological counterpart, as well as the various roles this diseased counterpart plays in a progressively deteriorating society.00:52:43— 48.3 MB