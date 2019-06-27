© Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP



An Alabama woman who suffered a miscarriage after being shot last year has been indicted for manslaughter in the loss of the fetus."Let's not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here,'' said Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid.Even though Jones didn't fire the shots that killed her unborn baby girl, authorities said she caused the death by initiating the fight."[The fetus] had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection."Cops said the fight was about the unborn baby's father.Jones was taken into custody Wednesday. She will be transferred to Jefferson County Jail and held on $50,000 bond.