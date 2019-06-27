© JOE GROMELSKI/STARS AND STRIPES



Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NATO allies on Thursday that Washington did not want to go to war with Iran but also could not tolerate any further incidents, according to allied diplomats present.Speaking to NATO defence ministers in a closed-door session, Esper said the United States held Iran responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but did not want the situation to escalate."His first words were: we don't want to go to war with Iran," one diplomat said.a second diplomat said.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after the meeting:A week after U.S. President Donald Trump called off air strikes on Iran minutes before impact, European defence ministers led by France sought to use their first formal NATO meeting with Esper to cool the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, diplomats said.Some five NATO countries spoke after Esper in the NATO meeting.Together with Germany and other European allies, France also made a plea to uphold the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.Turkey told Esper thatand several other defence ministers including Germany's said they would do everything possible to avoid an escalation."The French were very clear and very comprehensive: Yes, we have seen what happened, they said. But they also signaled that it was up to both sides to deescalate," the diplomat said.Esper did not present any new intelligence to the room. However, NATO countries now have shared intelligence showing it is highly likely the tanker attacks were carried out by Iran, or militia linked to Tehran, diplomats said.