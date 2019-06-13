© Jim Weber/Daily Memphian



A chaotic scene erupted in the Frayser area Wednesday evening following an officer-involved shooting, withRain andhad largely dispersed the crowd by 11 p.m. aspatrolled, but not until after agitated onlookers and police clashed in a volatile situation that, according to Memphis Police Deputy Director Mike Ryall. None were injured seriously.Officials from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took over the scene since a law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting. Before dawn Thursday, Keli McAlister, TBI's public information officer for this region, issued a statement saying the situation began about 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Durham Street.According the TBI, officers with the U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were searching for a suspect "wanted on multiple warrants." They spotted the man getting into a vehicle outside of a residence."While attempting to stop the individual," the TBI release stated, ". No officers were injured."The TBI also didn't release the name of the suspect . However, family members identified the shooting victim as Brandon Webber, 21. His cousin, Demetrick Skinner, said Webber was fatally shot and thatWebber's aunt, Yolanda Holmes, saidhe was shooting at an officer but the family was trying to confirm details. Holmes said Webber was a Frayser High School graduate.County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who was at the scene, retweeted a tweet also identifying the victim as Webber.The tense situation came against a backdrop of heightened emotions locally and nationally over police shootings.MPD officers were not involved in the shooting, however. The department was called in to assist the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Service.The TBI didn't release any details on the incident until 3:30 a.m. - about five hours after McAlister arrived at the scene, and more than eight hours after the shooting.In the interim, the intense scene became chaotic withMore than 30 law enforcement units converged on the scene as the angry crowds gathered., and a police helicopter flew overhead shining lights on the street. Police used loudspeakers telling the crowd to disperse.Skinner said.Ryall said the area of Overton Crossing and Argonne Street, where people were throwing rocks, was considered a crime scene. Crime scene officers were on their way about 10:30 p.m. to investigate.Police began using tear gas to disperse the crowd shortly before 10 p.m. Several media members were hit by the tear gas or shoved by the angry crowds.State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat whose district includes Frayser, posted a statement on Instagram."Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in the incident in Frayser," Parkinson said. "The Frayser community is comprised of good, hard working people who love their community."The community wants answers into tonight's incident. We are asking for calm and restraint by all and complete transparency in the investigation of tonight's officer involved shooting."McAlister of the TBI said in her early morning statement that investigators continued to conduct interviews and gather evidence on the officer-involved shooting."As in any case, TBI's investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her review," the agency said.