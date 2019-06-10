Clearly problematic also is disproportionate focus on human concerns. The worst threat by far is to the ecosystem, which 4G wireless is now collapsing. Even though environment is acknowledged in warnings, emphasis remains on humans. This backwards priority suggests a dangerous disregard for, or lack of, complete understanding.
I won't say the misguided cautionary campaign, including the opposition to 5G per se, is ALL deliberate controlled opposition, but wittingly or not, these entities flirt with terminal disaster by perpetuating the threat. They suggest we can dance with the devil (a reined-in 4G), but 'OMG,' 5G must go! Well, the principles of physics are not forgiving. 2G-4G is a quite sufficiently terminal nightmare.
Wireless technology obviously exists within the context of technology per se. One thing is certain about most of that, regardless of benefit: It's toxic. Somewhere along the line from the mining of hard resources (extractivism), to manufacture, use, and disposal, it's chemically/energetically toxic to planet/biosphere. Wireless encompasses that entire line. Of ecosystem, smaller species, such as insects, already massively declining, are most susceptible to the radiation. Of humans, fetuses and kids. Tacit: we agree to poison the kids for money, convenience and comfort.
No exposed living thing is exempt. Bee, bird, tree, pet. (see also)
It's not difficult to make the case that there's no such thing as responsible (advanced and high) technology of any kind, never mind wireless (more below). All 'unnatural' environmental disaster and damage is tech-sourced. Natural disasters are often worsened. The mantra is: "Technology is the sanctified pride of Western 'Civilization,' bringing profit, convenience, a high standard of living; and meeting human needs." Or is that selfish wants, common sense and Wisdom be damned.
It's also not difficult to make the case that what's been done to the planet to bring Western 'Civilization' to where it is now is solid proof that where we are is not a good place to be. We rarely see developments and conventions that shape our way of life as examples of insanity that has been 'normalized' - as symptoms of the 'Idiotized Society': Conditioned dependence for prosperity and even survival upon self-destructive and suicidal ways and means. A grand oxymoron. Wireless is its poster child.
"Only by the most outrageous violation of ourselves do we come
into conformity with a society bent on its own destruction." - R.D. Laing
"It is no measure of health to be well adjustedThe Physics
to a profoundly sick society." - Krishnamurti
The radiation used in wireless systems is artificial, not natural radiation being made use of. It's alien to life, even though electromagnetism is inherent in matter. "Electromagnetic" (EM) means the wave has both electrical and magnetic components. The wave rises from a zero point, turns back down through the zero point, then turns and comes back up. It's described by several measurements, including wavelength and frequency.
Wavelength is the distance in meters between where the shape of the wave starts and where it begins to repeat. The frequency designation is how often the shape repeats. It's measured in cycles per second, or "hertz" (Hz). One Hz is a single repetition, or cycle, per second.
Wireless systems, such as phones and WiFi, use microwave radiation, "micro" meaning short. It comprises three bands of the shortest wavelengths and highest frequencies before ultra-violet light. Definitions vary, but it's generally considered to have between 1 meter and 1 millimeter wavelength, with frequencies from millions of hertz (MHz) to billions (GHz): 300MHz to 300GHz. The longest wavelength? A hundred thousand kilometers! A very good chart on these measurements and their applications is here.
Transmitted waves are called "carrier" frequencies, because frequency changes are added to the wave, creating signal pulsing, and this is called " frequency modulation" (FM). Most importantly, pulses contain the data.
The microwave frequencies chosen for 1G wireless, introduced in 1983-4 in the range of 824-894MHz, were 'analog' - the real shape of the wave moving from transmitter to receiver. The 1G carrier waves were modulated with frequencies of 150MHz and up.
1G analog lasted until 1992-3, when 2G was introduced in the US, using frequencies of 900MHz and, later, 1800MHz. Where 1G was analog, however, from 2G forward, pulsed digital frequencies were/are used.
Pulsed microwave technology was not new when 1G arrived. Most folks know that Guglielmo Marconi developed the first "wireless" in mid-1890s. From the 1950s to mid-1970s, however, it was used in military stealth weapon research. Specific pulse rates (dataless) were found to induce specific illness.
The pathological effects were well understood by the mid-1970s. In weapon research, pulse-frequency by pulse-frequency. See Key Testimony in Toronto Keep this page open to see more sections later.
One unresolved question (academic) for me is whether the original weapon research used analog or digital radiation. Digital tech was available in the late 1950s. A good non-technical introduction to the wireless issue is this 35-minute edit of a long 2012 video interview of physicist and former Royal Navy microwave weapons expert Barrie Trower, PhD by the International Center Against the Abuse of Covert Technologies.
With knowledge of harm in place, then, weapon technology was adapted virtually unchanged to 2G mobile telecom, except that weapons emit much less power than cell phones and WiFi, and that telecom radiation is randomly pulsed by data packets. No sooner was 2G introduced than health trouble began (more below). This suggests that pulsed digital might be much more dangerous than pulsed analog. This not to say that pulsed analog poses no harm, but it wouldn't be worth the time and expense to find out which is worse.
Wireless microwave frequencies (commonly 700MHz to 2.5GHz) provide for large amounts of data at speed. Longer wavelengths and lower frequencies do not lend themselves to such demands, and the lower bands are taken up by other hardware anyway, as the chart linked above shows.
"Physics-speaking," it comes down to this: For bandwidth and speed, digital microwave is needed. For data itself, pulsing is needed. I call it Information Carrying Microwave Radiation (ICMR).
The Biophysics
Especially given biological sensitivity and cumulative effects, the prospect of "responsible/safe" wireless tech is about as remote as it gets.
It should be taught in the earliest possible science and biology classes that life forms are not merely conglomerates of chemicals, molecules, cells, tissues, and so on. Let's keep in mind: life forms are highly susceptible to artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs) because life forms produce and operate on natural electromagnetics. It's a failure, but no accident, of education that this isn't common knowledge at the junior high or high school level.
Every atomic 'component,' every atom, molecule, cell, tissue, organ, and system is a vibrational field, 'simple' or complex - a vibrational system comprising electricity, magnetism, and frequencies, or rates of vibration.
All aspects, in turn, make up a composite field called the organism. Every part of the body field is in communication with every other part. Even separate species communicate - flowers communicate to bees with minute electrical signals.
Biological Sensitivity
The non-thermal exposure limit suggested by the voluminous pre-existing science reviewed in the 2007 BioInitiative Report (BR, 2000 studies) was one tenth of a microwatt (μW, a millionth of a watt) per square centimeter - .1 μW/cm2. By 2012 BR (1800 additional studies and updated in 2019) it became 0.003 μW/cm2 to 0.006 μW/cm2. See BioInitiative 2012 - Conclusions.
NOTE: The BR is cited here only to demonstrate the existence of independent science FCC and Industry say doesn't exist or is "inconclusive." Because the BR calls for "...a biologically-based public exposure standard..."
SO - pulsed microwave somewhere between one tenth of one millionth of a watt and three thousandths of one millionth of a watt per square centimeter (millions/billions of cells) has harmful effect. Such figures give a feel for the sensitivity of biological systems. Don't forget, either, that with 2G-4G wavelengths, the square centimeter is a 'tube' going all the way through your body.
The FCC thermal exposure limit is expressed in milliwatts (mW, a thousandth of a watt) per square centimeter. As of this writing it's .2 mW/cm2, or 200 μW/cm2. About 670,000 times higher than the lower BR non-thermal limit. But that's nothing...
The strictest biologically-based public power-level limit to date is a billion times higher than the cosmic background level, in which life has always existed. A cell phone on the moon would produce more background than that.
Cell membranes sense the pulsing of non-thermal 2G-4G frequencies, and their transport channels react defensively, meaning pathologically. For one thing, they shut down. Since any body cell is susceptible, the range of potential effects is impressive.
There are also serious effects from the electric component of the radiation. A certain type of channel in cell membranes is called a "Voltage Gated Calcium Channel" (VGCC). As the name implies, 1) this channel is controlled by (very tiny) voltages, or electrical "potentials," and 2) it controls the flow of calcium.
At rest, the channel is closed, with a balanced charge on each end. Electric impulses from ICMR disrupt this balance and make the channel stay open, flooding the cell with calcium. This severely affects cell function. The overall primary culprit may be pulsing, however, because it's probably involved in the VGCC electric effect as well.
If we want any data, pulses must exist at all power levels, including alleged safer ones suggested and called for by 'concerned' scientists. Safer is not safe. And there is no safe. Data pulsing is the crucial point avoided in the FCC lie about safety that is the power-level "exposure limit" based only on tissue heating. The term for this is scientific fraud.
Two of the worst effects of ICMR are endocrine-system disruption and breakdown of the blood/brain barrier - whatever the specific mechanism may be. Of humans, fetuses, kids, and the young up to about 20 are most susceptible. (There is also a resonance, or frequency related, influence.)
For details on the foregoing remarks, see sections High-Level Deceit and Data Pulses and Qualities of RF.
Cumulative Effects
Like sensitivity, this is absolutely critical. As the reader will see in the section Key Testimony in Toronto, effects can occur any time during or after exposure - nominally speaking, since there is normally no escape. Using animals with short life spans, scientists 'guesstimate' time-dependent human effects, such as the termination of reproduction over a few generations. Varying human individual susceptibility might make this a tad inaccurate, but it will all catch up. Meanwhile, millions of innocents will suffer in laboratories - to meet human needs, of course.
Some scientists say more research is needed. Nonsense. Without a moratorium (right!), 4G could wipe out the ecosystem before the point is re-proven. Meanwhile, the existing sinister violation of the Nuremberg Code-informed consent to be experimented on-would play on.
"Scientists at the end of WW II were hanged for what scientists
are doing today and getting away with." - Barrie Trower
"I ask for any scientist(s) from industry / government to 'humiliate' me live 'on-air' with their expert knowledge by answering one question: 'What is the safe level of microwave irradiation for the ovarian follicles during the first 100 days development of the embryo?'" - Barrie Trower, PhD, Wi-Fi - A Thalidomide in the Making. Who Cares? (Page 18).Six years, no takers.
"Biophysics-speaking," it comes down to this: The combination of extreme sensitivity and cumulative effect is why there can be no safe wireless technology. Now, IF you could find a power level where electric fields and pulsing had no effect - forever, for ALL life - the possibility of it making the system work is virtual zero.
Related Issues
There are a number of critical corresponding issues that deserve mention, including other "responsible technology" issues: Environmental disasters such as extractive devastations (rape/toxifcation such as mining/drilling/fracking) for raw materials. With 30,000 mines in operation globally, images that comes to mind are a school of piranha or a feeding frenzy of sharks.
Environmental disasters, albeit significantly underreported, do appear in mainstream news, but never in proper context: Symptoms of ongoing planetary sacrifice for Elite wealth, power, and control, which they use for additional manipulations that further their interests.
Due to ocean noise pollution - shipping, military sonar, underwater construction, seismic blasts for oil and gas - humpback whales are shortening and ceasing their songs. Ain't technology grand? Gotta meet those human needs.
Also note, the huge number of pipeline incidents, a 50-million-ton annual toxic e-waste stream, plus billions of tons of never-go-away plastics (whose micro-particles we're now eating and breathing). These things come under the category of normalized insanity, adding up to Earth liquidation. This applies to the vast majority of commodities. Technology and the economy are such that we must sicken and kill the planet, ourselves and the kids to survive. Slick, eh?
It's similar to a father turning a viable business over to his son, who turns the assets into cash (liquidation) and fritters it away. Our source of life considered, the comforting notion of "responsible technology" becomes perilous wishful thinking. See The Price of Techno-Civilization.
It's quite telling that almost all results for a "mining disasters" search yield information about human injury or death. Earth? It's just a hunk of resources to be raped at will, in order to meet... How did such suicidal insanity become the norm characterizing Western Techno-Civilization? Psychopaths at the helm.
"Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men's views confided to me privately.
Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacturing
are afraid of somebody, afraid of something.They know that there is a power somewhere
so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive
that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it." Woodrow Wilson, The New Freedom (1913).
"Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives.Note that Lennon said "society," not just politics and Government.
I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends
and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that.
that's what's insane about it." - John Lennon
There are only inadequate attempts to address tech-generated planet sacrifice. Its driving force - consumerism/way of life in the "developed" world - is held up with pride. And more on the way at breakneck speed. But have no fear, we're promised "sustainable development" and "clean, renewable energy." They'll save the planet, preserve our comfort zones and maintain prosperity.
Really? Will clean, renewable energy slow or stop extractive devastation? Is there sustainable rape/toxification of Earth? Could these promises be Elite psyops for maintaining Earth sacrifice for wealth, power, and control?
Conclusion
It's more than fair to wonder how the assertions made here can be true when so many international EMF scientists are asking for "safer" and "safe" exposure limits from regulatory authority. Doing so implies their approval of continuation, but there's not even a mention of the most likely scenario: No safe limit possible. Only a very few scientists have spoken the whole truth. The reader may have seen the main reason for this in Key Testimony in Toronto.
Barrie Trower has been noted. Dr. George Carlo's story is told in the High-Level Deceit section, as the director of a five-year $28.5m Industry funded, but later industry suppressed, study in the 1990s. Professor Martin Pall is presented in Data Pulses and Qualities of RF. But one scientist, with a highly distinguished career - Professor Olle Johansson formerly of the Karolinska Institute (medical college) in Stockholm - is a prime example of what can happen to truth-tellers-even in science. See But Integrity HAS Spoken.
Here are only three other scientists who have payed the price for truth: Galileo Galilei on astronomy; Andrew Wakefield, MD on MMR vaccine, and Judith Curry, PhD on the politics of climate science and CO2.
In summary, wireless technology is fundamentally a life-negative, pathological energy weapon towering in our midst and cradled in the hands of hapless, appallingly misled and addicted users. It knowingly targets the environment, the unborn and the young. Yet, it's sold as a great boon - and claimed with utter mendacity to be safe. As a weapon of another kind, however, it's the foundation of a global surveillance/tracking/total human-control system - a war for your mind and personal autonomy. The conqueror's sword. See The Real Reason for the Wireless "Season"?
"Only the small secrets need to be protected.Most people can't think like a psychopath: That's one reason people might say, "No one would do such a thing." Utter ruthlessness. No compassion, heart. Highly manipulative. Intelligently cunning, waiting to strike. No regard whatsoever for consequences: The goal is all that matters.
The big ones are kept secret by public disbelief."
Marshall McLuhan
But one can learn to understand to a sufficient degree the drive for total control that characterizes the Elite. For one thing, it's reflected in outrageous censorship and tech/surveillance stories surfacing in recent times. It's the same power brokers orchestrating eternal war and sending the U.S.G. puppet system after Iran and Venezuela right now.
So one way of looking at the adapted-weapon telecom system is that if environmental and health atrocities are necessary to have a centralized power to monitor, track, data-mine, file, index and dictate/control every aspect of personal life, including emotions, thoughts, choices and behavior, so be it.
About The Author
Peter Tocci is a retired massage therapist and wellness consultant with an abiding interest in exploring 'managed' history, nefarious covert agendas, and mainstream/mainstream-alternative news-media dereliction, distortion and suppression.