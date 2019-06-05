Heavy rains coupled with sudden hailstorm on Monday evening damaged maize crop, vegetables and fruit in different parts of Nalthi Panchayat in additional district Bhadarwah.In Nalthi Panchayat, 7 kilometres south east of Bhadarwah town, half a dozen villages including Kholra, Nalthi, Swong Pura, Kach, Basti and its adjoining villages in Athkhar area of Additional District Bhadarwah suffered heavy damage to the crops.Demanding immediate relief, Sarpanch said: "Ninety five percent of the population in our area is dependent on agriculture and sudden hailstorm damaged maize crop completely in 3,000 kanals of land, beside the fruit orchards and vegetable fields."The farmers also appealed to the authorities to compensate the loss caused due to hailstorm.