causing damage to apple orchards, vegetable crops and paddy fields.

Over 35 per cent crop damaged in Sopore: officialsdue to the recent hailstorm that hit areas of Sopore and Handwara in north Kashmir.The Apple rich town Sopore has suffered around 35 per cent damage to fruit and paddy crops due to the hailstorm, according to officials. According to official assessment, some 7 to 9 per cent fruit crop and 15 to 25 per cent paddy crop has been damaged in hail storm that hit areas of Handwara in Kupwara district.In Sopore, Goomahmadpora, Kitchilora, Waripora, Lalpora, Malmu, Agrikalan, Dangerpora, Noripora, Malbuchan, Tunjihearan, Tantrepora, Kongamdara, Nowlari areas were badly affected by the hailstorm.Mostly apples were affected by the hailstorm," Chief Agricultural Officer Sopore, Farooq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.He said that the agriculture department has issued an advisory to farmers regarding the crops that were less affected by hailstorm."We will soon make available medicines so that the less-affected crops do not damage further," Farooq said.According to an official assessment, provided by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Gulzar Ahmad, paddy crop has suffered 10 to 25 percent damage while fruit crops have suffered 3 to 9 per cent.As per the assessment Batagund and Chotipora villages each have suffered 3-5 percent damage to fruit crop while 10 percent damage has been caused to the paddy in the village.In Kalamabad, 3-5 percent fruits and 15 percent paddy was damaged, in Lach village 3 to 5 fruits and 20 percent paddy was damaged. Similarly, Mawar and Sanzipora Kutlari villages each suffered some 7 percent damage to fruits and 20 percent damage to paddy.In Drunsoo Shahnagri Terina Tantarygund, Adoora and Gund Razak villages each, some 9 percent fruits and 20 per cent paddy was damaged. In Prungroo, 5 to 7 per cent fruits and 20 per cent paddy was damaged. Villages of Shartgund Bala suffered 7 to 9 percent fruit damage and 15 percent paddy damage.Highest 25 percent damage was caused by hailstorm in Dalbal, while the village suffered some 9 per cent damage to crops. Sheikh Pora, Warpora and Darbal Payeen each village suffered 15 per cent damage to crops and some 9 per cent damage to fruit crops.Similarly, Khudi, Nehama, Nowgam and Haril villages each suffered around 3 to 5 per cent damage to fruits. Nehama and Nowgam villages each suffered 15 per cent damage to paddy crop while Khudi suffered 20 per cent damage to paddy.Pertinently, the assessment was carried on the directions of Director Agriculture, who had asked the Chief Agriculture Officers of concerned districts to depute their teams to these areas to assess the damage caused by the hailstorm on 14 September.