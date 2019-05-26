In a major development, the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, acknowledged that the Crimea actually became Russian long before 2014. Of note to readers, is that Generalthat are sanctioned by the UAF. He is accused across their media and campaigns as a traitor and 'Russian agent'.According to UNIAN, the general said that he had the impression that Crimea was already Russian when he went to there to rest in 2010, having bought a ticket to a vacation spot in Alupka. He said that he was "shocked" by what he saw in the city, and decided not to go there again to rest.quotes the words of Khomchak UNIAN.At the same time, he himself recalled that during the "illegal annexation" of the peninsula he was the commander of the operational command "South". However, in his own words, in fact, commanding the Ukrainian troops in the Crimea, he could not do anything, since "he did not have all the information about the operational situation."Thus, the words of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sound more like an attempt to justify that he did not in any way interfere with the "Russian aggression" of 2014. How can there be resistance if the Crimea was long ago captured.It is worth noting that the new Ukrainian commander hasn't only a complete military failure in the Crimea under his belt.His selection by Zelensky, given the view among Ukrainian ultra-nationalists that the general himself was compromised to 'stand down' by the Russians, adds another interesting dimension to this unfolding story.