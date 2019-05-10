© Bushehr nuclear power plant. Global Look Press/Ahmad Halabisaz



Moscow will see through joint projects with Tehran despite mounting pressure from Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said, urging European countries to maintain ties with Iran and abide by the nuclear deal.The recent decision of Tehran to suspend some of its obligations under the landmark agreement - officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - is "understandable," given the US' hostile actions against the country, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.On Wednesday,if the EU does not act to help its banking and oil sectors. The European Union, however, has alreadyRussia itself is looking forward to continuing works on joint projects with Iran, including in the nuclear energy sphere, the ministry said. The projects include the ongoing construction of the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, as well as refurbishment of the Fordow uranium enrichment plant.urging "other countries" to maintain economic ties and trade with Tehran despite the pressure.A similar statement was issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who called upon the EU to uphold its obligations instead of just pressing the country into compliance with the agreement."Instead of demanding that Iran unilaterally abide by a multilateral accord, the EU should uphold obligations - including normalization of economic ties," Iran's top diplomat tweeted.