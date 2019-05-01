© Twitter / Noticias Caracol

An armored vehicle, which appears to belong to the Venezuelan National Guard, has been filmed ramming into a crowd of rioters in Caracas. Clashes have broken out in the capital, amid an ongoing coup attempt.Footage published on social media by several Latin American TV channels shows three armored military vehicles being confronted by a group of people on a highway in Caracas.Some of them can be seen punching the vehicles, throwing stones and hitting cars with sticks.It is unclear, though, if the incident resulted in any life-threatening casualties. At least one person can be seen being hit by the vehicle and another one is seemingly lying on the ground following the incident. It is also unclear, who exactly was behind the wheel of the car.Earlier on Tuesday, the US-backed self-proclaimed 'interim president' Juan Guaido called for a decisive action against the elected government of President Nicolas Maduro, in what Caracas says is an attempt to stage an armed coup against the Venezuelan government.