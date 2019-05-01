Health & Wellness
Researchers discover how eating affects the circadian body clock
Medical Xpress
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 00:01 UTC
The Medical Research Council (MRC)-funded study, published today in the journal Cell, is the first to identify insulin as a primary signal that helps communicate the timing of meals to the cellular clocks located across our body, commonly known as the body clock.
The team behind the research believe this improved understanding may lead to new ways to alleviate the ill-health associated with disruption to the body clock. These could include eating at specific times or taking drugs that target insulin signalling.
The body clock - also known as the circadian rhythm - is a 24-hour biological cycle that occurs individually in every cell of the body, driving daily rhythms in our physiology, from when we sleep, to hormone levels, to how we respond to medication. Our body clock is synchronised with the surrounding environment by exposure to daylight and the timing of meals. This synchrony is important for long-term health, and it is well known that disrupting your circadian rhythm by shift work or travel across time zones can be detrimental for health. Importantly, it is thought that eating at unusual times, as often occurrs during shift work and jet lag, is a major cause of body clock disruption. However, it has not previously been known exactly how the body clock senses and responds to meal timing, making it difficult to provide medical advice or interventions that might alleviate the problem.
Researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology (LMB) in Cambridge and the University of Manchester have now identified insulin as a primary signal that helps communicate the timing of meals to the cellular clocks across our body, and in doing so strengthen the circadian rhythm. The team's experiments in cultured cells, and replicated in mice, show that insulin, a hormone released when we eat, adjusts circadian rhythms in many different cells and tissues individually, by stimulating production of a protein called PERIOD, an essential cog within every cell's circadian clock.
Dr. John O'Neill, a research leader at the MRC LMB who led the Cambridge research team, said: "At the heart of these cellular clocks is a complex set of molecules whose interaction provides precise 24-hour timing. What we have shown here is that the insulin, released when we eat, can act as a timing signal to cells throughout our body."
Working with Dr. David Bechtold, a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester, the researchers found that when insulin was provided to mice at the 'wrong' biological time - when the animals would normally be resting - it disrupted normal circadian rhythms, causing less distinction between day and night.
Dr. Bechtold said: "We already know that modern society poses many challenges to our health and wellbeing - things that are viewed as commonplace, such as shift-work, sleep deprivation, and jet lag, disrupt our body clock. It is now becoming clear that circadian disruption is increasing the incidence and severity of many diseases, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes."
Dr. Priya Crosby, a researcher at the MRC LMB and lead author on the study, highlighted: "Our data suggests that eating at the wrong times could have a major impact on our circadian rhythms. There is still work to do here, but paying particular attention to meal timing and light exposure is likely the best way to mitigate the adverse effects of shift-work. Even for those who work more traditional hours, being careful about when we eat is an important way to help maintain healthy body clocks, especially as we age."
Comment: It's rather amazing that the body works with such precision that something as small as meal timing can have major effects downstream. It's been said for decades that eating late at night is unhealthy, yet the reasoning for this always seemed illusive. But what was simply a myth in the past actually has scientific evidence accumulating and this new focus on insulin may prove to be the key.
See also:
- Timing is everything: New discoveries in circadian rhythms provide insight into cancer treatment
- Chrono-nutrition, circadian clocks and the importance of meal timing
- Timing matters: Why it's important when and how you take nutritional supplements
- Food influences body clock and may ease jet lagHow does our diet affect circadian rhythms?
- Disrupting circadian rhythm of muscle cells could lead to diabetes
Tobacco. When do tobacco plants flower? When should I smoke tobacco? What are the universe-o cyclical constraints of smoking tobacco?
I get my eggs from The Rudolf Steiner anthroposophy biodynamic farming guy at the farmer's market. All the farming they do is based around lunar cycles, but to be honest, I can't tell the difference between his eggs and the ones I buy from the Kurdish shop on the corner.
I have an uncle called Mick. He was a Teddy Boy in the late fifties, a modernist mod in the early Sixties, and an Afghan coat wearing working class hippy variant in the late Sixties. He was Home Grown magazine's blind tested champion marijuana grower two years in a row. He told me the secret of his success was that he came across an old copy of an old French book about circadian farming in a junk shop, which he painstakingly translated with an old French/English dictionary (which he also found in a junk shop) and applied it to growing pot, so it worked for him, apparently. In this book it also tells you the best time of the month to get a haircut. LOL.