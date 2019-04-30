Society's Child
Cambridge university succumbs to virtue signaling, launches study to see how it profited from slavery
The Guardian
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 18:04 UTC
Two full-time post-doctoral researchers based in the university's Centre of African Studies will conduct the inquiry to uncover the university's historical links with the slave trade.
Their brief is to find out how the university gained from slavery, through specific financial bequests and gifts. They will also investigate the extent to which scholarship at Cambridge might have reinforced, validated or perhaps challenged race-based thinking at the time.
Vice-chancellor Stephen Toope has appointed an eight-member advisory panel to oversee the research and ultimately recommend ways to publicly acknowledge the institution's past links to slavery and address its modern impact.
The way universities and museums deal with the legacy of slave-owning benefactors has become a key area of debate within academia, highlighted in recent years by protests from students such as the "Rhodes must fall" campaign at the University of Oxford.
Last month St John's College, Oxford, advertised a new academic post looking for a researcher to examine the university's contribution to creating and maintaining Britain's colonial empire. Last year Oxford's All Souls College added a memorial plaque commemorating the slaves who worked on plantations in Barbados. The funds from the plantation were left to the college by a former fellow and were used to build the college's library.
The University of Glasgow last year announced a programme of "reparative justice" after a year-long study discovered that the university benefited from the equivalent of tens of millions of pounds donated from the profits of slavery. It pledged to create a centre for the study of slavery and include a memorial in the name of the enslaved.
Announcing the inquiry at Cambridge, Toope said: "There is growing public and academic interest in the links between the older British universities and the slave trade, and it is only right that Cambridge should look into its own exposure to the profits of coerced labour during the colonial period.
"We cannot change the past, but nor should we seek to hide from it. I hope this process will help the university understand and acknowledge its role during that dark phase of human history."
The inquiry, announced on Tuesday, follows a round table debate in the university's Centre of African Studies in February on the subject, Slavery and its Legacies at Cambridge.
The resulting advisory panel, which includes the president of the university's African Caribbean Society, Toni Fola-Alade, and reader in world history Dr Sujit Sivasundaram, will be chaired by Prof Martin Millett, the Laurence professor of classical archaeology.
"This will be an evidence-led and thorough piece of research into the University of Cambridge's historical relationship with the slave trade and other forms of coerced labour," said Millett.
"We cannot know at this stage what exactly it will find but it is reasonable to assume that, like many large British institutions during the colonial era, the university will have benefited directly or indirectly from, and contributed to, the practices of the time.
"The benefits may have been financial or through other gifts. But the panel is just as interested in the way scholars at the university helped shape public and political opinion, supporting, reinforcing and sometimes contesting racial attitudes which are repugnant in the 21st century."
The advisory group will deliver its report to the vice-chancellor in 2021. The current research will focus on the central university rather than individual colleges.
Comment: The study has prompted justified criticism:
Reader Comments
I support the Cambridge effort and wonder why absolutely anything that's attempted these days is immediately subject to criticism and ridicule. Granted, some people and plans should be mocked when they are illogical or inhumane, but this isn't unreasonable at all.
Yes it's is history, but just saying "sorry" because of a so called politically correct ideology, dos not change the circumstances of history.
I am reminded of this well used phrase attributed to George Santayana
Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
An interesting thought and phrase, much used in my opinion but in this day and age it"s real intent and interpretation, has been copied for interpreted for "modern" audiences.
And the reality creators of the world, the past, that is something that can be reinterpreted for an agenda, and the truth using digital media, disappears down the memory hole.
I an reminded of this clip form the 1984 movie
[Link]
Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past
And now they want to launch and inquiry, costing god knows how much, wasting taxpayers monies, and the proof is right under there noses for all to see.
The Ashmolean and Bodleian museums come to mind.
And the saddest thing of all, is that the British public, think that these museums show the wonder of the British Empire, bringing freedom and democracy to cultures, that supposedly had no culture, social organization or the ability to create artworks, that baffle historians even today.