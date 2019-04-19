The controversy over Julian Assange's arrest in London seems to have spilled over into the European Parliament this week. Martin Sonneborn, a long-time contributor to Spiegel and ZDF, used his time to tell "a couple of words to the Brits who are likely to remain in the EU until Halloween."
If you extradite Assange to the US, may you get your stupid Brexit right now, and may it be as hard as possible!Sonneborn also reminded the parliament that earlier this week it approved a bill protecting whistleblowers from being exposed to various forms of persecution, adding "it is now against the EU law to blow such people away."
Further into his emotional speech, Sonneborn recalled a renowned 2007 video showing a US helicopter crew gunning down a dozen civilians, including Reuters' staff, and then laughing at the dead.
Assange, who was behind the release of the video in 2010, now risks being handed over to "those who deny or conceal it."The footage, released by WikiLeaks and known as 'Collateral Murder', quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the globe.
Sonneborn wasn't the only lawmaker to speak in defense of Assange, who was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy last week and brought to London's Belmarsh prison. On Monday, two German MPs and one Spanish MEP held a media conference outside the prison to oppose the detention of the WikiLeaks founder.
Assange "is a whistleblower who needs international protection, not criminalization," Heike Hansel, Germany's Left Party MP told RT. "We say that he delivered the truth to the public about US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, and therefore he should be awarded, not [persecuted]."
It has now become a law unto itself, and with it's hubris, thinks it can control the whole world, imposing it's own reality of law and order.
Unless the world stands up for the right of law and moral integrity, then the world will face a bleak totalitarian future, the likes we have never seen or envisioned, only in the dystopian novel of. 1984, so eloquently written by George Orwell, decades ago.
To speak truth to lies in this day and age is not a revolutionary act it is a national imperative for all governments of the world, otherwise they will doom the people to sink ever more into the abyss of lies and deception.