fireball puerto
© Frankie Lucena
Screen shot of the fireball from Franke Lucena's facebook
Skywatcher Franke Lucena filmed a fireball blazing through the night skies of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, at 04:01 local time on Tuesday 9th April. According to reports, the event lasted for about 5 seconds before burning up in the atmosphere.

Also that evening there have been 53 reports to the American Meteor Society (AMS) of a fireball sighted from the US, so there may be more footage to come.

If you would like to report a sighting, you can do so with the AMS here.


screenshot AMS puerto rico fireball

Screenshot of the reports to the AMS