© Frankie Lucena



Skywatcher Franke Lucena filmed a fireball blazing through the night skies of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, at 04:01 local time on Tuesday 9th April. According to reports, the event lasted for about 5 seconds before burning up in the atmosphere.Also that evening there have been 53 reports to the American Meteor Society (AMS) of a fireball sighted from the US, so there may be more footage to come.If you would like to report a sighting, you can do so with the AMS here