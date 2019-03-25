Meteor fireball over Santa Catarina, Brazil on March 24, 2019.
© V. Antonio Geraldo
Meteor fireball over Santa Catarina, Brazil on March 24, 2019.
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has 34 reports about a meteor fireball seen over Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina on Sunday, March 24th 2019 around 21:39 UT.

A video has been uploaded on the AMS Website. AMS Event: 1245-2019, Report 163602 (1245m-2019) Credit:V. Antonio Geraldo.