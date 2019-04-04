Meteor fireball over Southeast US on April 4, 2019.
© A. McCullough, AMS
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 434 reports about a meteor fireball seen over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia on Thursday, April 4th 2019 around 10:50 UT.

AMS received 9 videos and 7 photos of the event.




A few days ago a large green meteor fireball blazed through the Florida night sky.