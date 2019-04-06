Fireball - stock image

Fireball (stock image)
You can expect meteor activity to increase in the coming months, as we re-enter a time of year for major meteor showers. Here's what appears to be a random meteor, but a very bright one!

Have you seen a bright fireball? Report it to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Here's Mike's report to the AMS.


Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras, New Mexico

Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras, New Mexico – of Wilderness Vagabonds on Facebook – caught this glorious fireball, or very bright meteor, on April 3, 2019 at 11:12 p.m. He said it left a persistent ion train that lasted more than 6 minutes. This is a cropped image of the fireball. Mike commented he captured it with an automatic camera set-up, but that his lens had frosted over a bit