Meteor over Kenosha
© Screen Capture Youtube
A meteor entering the earth's atmosphere lit up the sky early Wednesday around 2 a.m.

For one motorist driving west of Kenosha, it appeared that the streaking fireball had crashed near the Strawberry Creek club house and housing development. His 911 call triggered a response from both the Kenosha and Bristol fire departments.

Pleasant Prairie Police. dashcam video is below