A new unlikely sensation entering the 2020 Democratic primaries could become a headache for the political establishment - and it isn't the 77-year old independent senator from Vermont.The 88-year-old, who served in the Senate from 1969 to 1981, openly admits he threw his hat in the ring for the sole purpose of qualifying for the debates, in order to ensure that certain issues are not neglected.After announcing his candidacy, a fundraiser was launched to help the ex-lawmaker meet the requirements of 65,000 donors for debate eligibility.In 1972, he also unsuccessfully campaigned to be the running mate of George McGovern, the post that ultimately went to Sargent Shriver.after his 2008 bid. His candidacy did gain notoriety for his unusual debate appearances and ornery sense of humor. When debating the Iraq War, Gravel turned to the other candidates on stage and exclaimed "some of these people frighten me!"Gravel's feeling about Biden don't appear to have changed.His devoted online following from 2008 seems to have reappeared as a perfect fit for today's political climate, in which social media plays an increasingly vital role in political campaigns.It does appear that the elderly ex-senator is serious about planning to drop out of the race after the debates, once he has made sure the Democrats discuss the issue of American interventionism abroad.