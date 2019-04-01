© Reuters / Brendan McDermid



India's drugs control agency has revealed that samples of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) baby shampoo taken from two batches had failed the quality test as they contained "harmful ingredients."The watchdog's findings come just a few months after Indian authorities launched an investigation into the company's baby powder to see if it contains cancer-causing asbestos. Samples of J&J's baby shampoo and soap products have been also collected as a matter of routine.The American pharmaceutical company rejected the findings"We do not accept the interim results given to us, which mentioned samples to 'contain harmful ingredients - identification positive for formaldehyde,'" a J&J spokeswoman told Reuters."We unequivocally maintain that our products are safe and our assurance process is amongst the most rigorous in the world," she added. The company has contested the interim test results of the government analysis that were based on "unknown and unspecified methods," according to the spokesperson.The two batches of the tested baby shampoo were manufactured at J&J's plant in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and are due to expire in September 2021."We have confirmed to the Indian authorities that we do not add formaldehyde as an ingredient in our shampoo nor does Johnson's baby shampoo contain any ingredient that can release formaldehyde over time," said J&J.The US company has described the report as "one-sided, false and inflammatory."