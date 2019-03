© CC0 Public Domain

the researchers did not actually measure mass being carried by a sound wave-they used math to prove it happens

A trio of researchers at Columbia University has found more evidence showing that sound waves carry mass. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Angelo Esposito, Rafael Krichevsky and Alberto Nicolis describe using effective field theory techniques to confirm the results found by a team last year attempting to measure mass carried by sound waves.For many years physicists have felt confident that sound waves carry energy-but there was no evidence to suggest they also carry mass . There seemed to be no reason to believe that they would generate a gravitational field . But that changed last year when Nicolis and another physicist Riccardo Penco found evidence that suggested conventional thinking was wrong. They hadMore specifically, they found thatIn this new effort, the researchers report evidence thatUsing effective field theory, they showed thatThey further note that the mass was found to be a fraction of the total mass of a system that moved with the wave, as it was displaced from one site to another.For real-world measurement, they suggest experiments could be conducted with sound waves as they move through a Bose-Einstein condensate made of very cold atoms-such a setup should show enough mass being carried to allow for measurement. But they also noteThat much sound could carry billions of kilograms of mass, which might be visible on devices that measure gravitational fields.