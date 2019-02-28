© Mingming Li/Arizona State University



scientists have no idea what they are.

Are You Dense or What?

other scientists wonder if the blobs could have fueled

supervolcanoes

in the past

the blobs have some sort of "compositional differences" than the rest of the mantle.

Very 3-D

"They're among the largest things inside the Earth, and yet we literally don't know what they are, where they came from, how long they've been around, or what they do."

Jenessa Duncombe (@jrdscience), News Writing and Production Intern



Citation: Duncombe, J. (2019), The unsolved mystery of the Earth blobs, Eos, 100, https://doi.org/10.1029/2019EO117193. Published on 27 February 2019. Text © 2019. AGU. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0